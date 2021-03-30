Porzingis produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Thunder.

After resting Saturday, Porzingis returned with an efficient stat line in only 27 minutes on the floor. Porzingis did a good job of limiting Moses Brown, who posted excellent nighly numbers coming into this contest. The Thunder's new star was limited to only six points and nine rebounds.