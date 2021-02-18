Porzingis and the Mavericks will not play Friday against the Rockets, as the game has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Due to severe weather in Texas, the Mavericks will have a second straight game postponed. The next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Grizzlies. However, that game is also scheduled to be played in Texas.
