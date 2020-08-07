Porzingis scored a game-high 30 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Clippers.

While KP and Luca Doncic (29 points) did their part to keep Dallas in the game, no other Mav scored more than 12 points on the night. Porzingis has been on fire in the bubble, dropping at least 30 points in three of four games and averaging 30.3 points, 10.0 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over that stretch.