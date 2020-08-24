Porzingis (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

An MRI on the big man's sore right knee came back clean, but he's still dealing with enough discomfort that he was held out of Sunday's Game 4. The hope is that he'll be able to return to the lineup with another day of rest, but the Mavs may not make a final call until close to the 9 p.m. ET tip-off.