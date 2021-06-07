Porzingis finished Sunday's Game 7 against the Clippers with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes.

On the whole, it was a series of ups and downs for Porzingis, who was forced to pick his spots as a scorer with the ball so often in the hands of Luka Doncic. While the double-double was a nice bounceback for the big man, it's a fairly major concern for the Mavs that Porzingis scored in single digits three times during the seven-game series. On the surface, he remains the Mavs' No. 2 option, but Dallas leaned much more on Tim Hardaway Jr. for secondary scoring and playmaking in Round 1.