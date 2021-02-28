Porzingis totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 win over the Nets.

Although he was on a minute restriction, the 7-3 center had a massive size advantage over the Nets, who were undersized without Kevin Durant's presence. His minutes will increase in the coming weeks, assuming he doesn't re-aggravate his back injury.