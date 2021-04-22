Porzingis had 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Wednesday's win over Detroit

Luka Doncic handled most of the heavy lifting for Dallas, but it was nonetheless a nice bounceback effort for the big man, who was coming off of an ugly, nine-point (3-14 FG) effort against the Spurs on Sunday. Porzingis' three steals were his most in any game since March of last season.