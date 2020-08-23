Porzingis (heel) will start at center Sunday in Dallas' Game 4 matchup with the Clippers, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Dallas labeled Porzingis as probable on the injury report with a bruised left heel, so the big man never appeared in serious danger of sitting out Game 4. Through the first three contests of the series, Porzingis has averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 boards, 3.0 triples and 1.0 block in 31.3 minutes per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from downtown.