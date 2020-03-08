Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Sunday
Porzingis (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against Indiana, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
The big man was questionable coming in due to an ankle injury, but he'll avoid missing any time as the Mavs play their first of three games in four days.
