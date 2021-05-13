Porzingis (knee) is available Wednesday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, and he'll play after sitting out the front half of the back-to-back set Tuesday. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Porzingis will unsurprisingly have an unspecified minutes restriction given he's played in only one of the past 11 games for the Mavericks.