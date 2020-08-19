Porzingis (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old was upgraded to probable on the injury report earlier in the day, so it's not a major surprise he'll be suiting up Wednesday. Porzingis picked up two technical fouls and was ejected after playing 20 minutes in Game 1, and he had 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assists and one block before leaving the game.