Porzingis (heel) has been cleared for Friday's Game 3 against the Clippers.

Porzingis was considered probable for the contest, so this news is relatively unsurprising. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload. He has averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 28.0 minutes through the first two games of the series, which of course includes an ejection in Game 1.