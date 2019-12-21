Porzingis produced 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 18 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.

Porzingis finished with a career high in rebounding while providing solid contributions as a scorer and defender. He's clearly starting to find his rhythm after an up-and-down start to the season, which is understandable given that he was sidelined for well over a year due to injury. Nevertheless, Porzingis may only be scratching the surface of his potential here in this his fourth year in the league.