Porzingis recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes during the 122-117 win against San Antonio on Friday.

Porzingis has been a welcome addition from injury for the Mavericks and continued his excellent play in the win Friday. The forward had sat out most of the season thus far recovering from a knee injury, but has been stellar since his debut. It took him a match or two to get his feet back, but Porzingis was just shy of posting back-to-back double-doubles. He is a significant piece to the puzzle for Dallas and will remain viable moving forward.