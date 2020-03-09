Porzingis managed nine points (3-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Porizingis failed to crack double digits for the first time since Jan. 28 in what amounted to a forgettable performance for the star center. That said, considering his recent bout of excellent play and his difficult matchup with Myles Turner, owners should have few worries about Porzingis' production moving forward. In all likelihood, the 24-year-old will bounce back to his usual output levels in Tuesday's contest with San Antonio.