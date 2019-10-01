Porzingis said at Monday's media day that he won't face any limitations entering camp, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "I feel great physically," Porzgingis said. "I feel 100 percent. I feel probably better than I ever have in my life."

Considering Porzingis hasn't played in an NBA game in nearly 20 months, this is exactly what Mavericks fans and fantasy owners alike are hoping to hear. Porzingis has technically been cleared for full activities for several months -- he could've returned for the final few weeks of last season -- but both he and the Mavs agreed that taking a more cautious approach to his recovery makes the most sense. "It's been a long time since I've been out, but I've been putting in work throughout this rehab process," Porzingis said. "I'm extremely excited to be back on the court and to remind everybody what I'm capable of doing." While the 7-3 big man won't have any limitations in camp, coach Rick Carlisle hinted that the Mavs may be cautious with Porzingis when the regular season rolls around. "If I had a gun to my head, I would say that there's a good chance that we will be very careful on back-to-backs, particularly to start the year," Carlisle said. "But I don't know for sure. I don't know how he's going to be feeling at that point. He may be insisting on playing, but I do believe in his case and in the case of any player like that, the Mavericks or whatever team is going to err on the side of caution."