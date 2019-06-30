Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Inks extension with Mavs
Porzingis and the Mavericks have officially agreed on a new five-year, $158 million contract, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
There have been reports the Mavericks were looking to lock Porzingis up long term, so this news is relatively unsurprising. He and Luka Doncic will now look to form a rapport on the court, as they will be Dallas' centerpieces for years to come. The 23-year-old big man has not played since tearing his ACL in February of 2017. He was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game prior to the injury.
