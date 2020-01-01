Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Tuesday
Porzingis was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to right knee soreness, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The 24-year-oldwas penciled in for his usual starting spot at power forward for Dallas, but he won't end up being available Tuesday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's worth noting that the soreness isn't to the same knee in which Porzingis suffered a torn ACL last year. Maxi Kleber will enter the starting five in his absence.
