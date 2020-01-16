Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Wednesday
Porzingis was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Kings with right knee soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks deemed the 24-year-old available to play earlier Wednesday, but he'll end up missing his ninth straight contest with the knee issue. Maxi Kleber seems likely to receive another start in Porzingis' place.
