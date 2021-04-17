Porzingis registered 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocked shots Friday in a loss to the Knicks.

Porzingis finished with his fourth double-double over his past five games and swatted two shots for the third time over that span. He has also hit at least one three-pointer in each of his 18 games since March 1. On the season, Porzingis is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 boards, 1.6 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.