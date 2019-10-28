Porzingis produced 32 points (11-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss to Portland.

Porzingis put in another strong performance Sunday, continuing to impress as he works his way back from injury. There has been nothing to indicate his knee is bothering him at all. He has nice chemistry with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks fans have to be thrilled with what they have seen thus far. There is still a chance he misses games moving forward as they manage his return but the load management seems minimal at the moment.