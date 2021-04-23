Porzingis will not return to Thursday's game against the Lakers after he sprained his left ankle in the third quarter.

Porzingis went limping to the locker room late in the third quarter after rolling his left ankle, which will be an injury to monitor going forward. Across 29 minutes, Porzingis had been having a nice game with 19 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. If he has to miss any time, Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein could see increased workloads.