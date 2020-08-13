The Mavericks downgraded Porzingis (heel) from questionable to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Dallas is locked in as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, so the team likely won't be inclined to take any chances with Porzingis on Thursday in its final seeding game while he tends to a bruised left heel. Maxi Kleber (knee) and Boban Marjanovic will likely cover the bulk of the minutes at center Thursday if Porzingis does in fact sit.
