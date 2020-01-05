Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Likely out Monday
Porzingis (knee) said he doesn't expect to play Monday against the Bulls "but hopefully [will play] the game after that," Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 24-year-old has missed the last three games due to the knee issue, and it appears his absence will extend to a fourth game. Assuming that's the case, Porzingis' next chance to take the court will be Wednesday versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to miss more time•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Without a timetable•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: No timeline for knee issue•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.