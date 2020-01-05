Porzingis (knee) said he doesn't expect to play Monday against the Bulls "but hopefully [will play] the game after that," Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old has missed the last three games due to the knee issue, and it appears his absence will extend to a fourth game. Assuming that's the case, Porzingis' next chance to take the court will be Wednesday versus the Nuggets.