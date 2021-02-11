Porzingis scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Porzingis played a season-low 19 minutes, though no injury was announced that suggests he was unavailable to play. He did pick up three fouls in the second quarter, but still logged 13:15 of playing time in the first half. Perhaps most concerning was that Porzingis was subbed out with 8:28 remaining in the final quarter, yet didn't return to the floor as the team made a run to earn a comeback victory. When he was playing, Porzingis scored the ball fairly well, though he did struggle from three-point range and is shooting just 32.6 percent from distance on the campaign.