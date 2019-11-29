Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Listed as probable
Porzingis (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Suns.
Porzingis didn't practice Wednesday but still appears on track to play in Friday's contest against the Suns. The forward has missed just one game this season.
