Porzingis (back) is officially considered as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Porzingis has been sidelined for the Mavericks prevous three games. However, he was able to practice with the team Friday, which indicates he is trending in the right direction. The team will presumably wait to see how the big man is feeling during pregame warmups before making a final decision on his status.
