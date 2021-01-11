Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Porzingis has yet to appear in a game for the Mavericks this year as he works his way back from a torn meniscus, but he has a chance to return for Monday's contest. Even if he's unable to go Monday, coach Rick Carlisle is optimistic that he'll be able to return to game action soon.

