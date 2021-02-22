Porzingis is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis due to tightness in his lower back.
Dallas hasn't played in more than a week due to postponements, so this is the first we're hearing of the issue. If Porzingis is ultimately held out, the Mavs could pivot to Willie Cauley-Stein, who's played double-digit minutes off the bench in five of his last six appearances.
