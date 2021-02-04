Porzingis doesn't appear on the Mavericks' injury report and appears set to play Thursday versus Golden State in the second half of a back-to-back set for Dallas, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Rick Carlisle suggested earlier in the week that he wasn't sure if Porzingis was ready to play both ends of back-to-back sets, even though the 25-year-old already played 33 minutes Jan. 17 against the Bulls and 34 minutes Jan. 18 against the Raptors. Though Porzingis is now even further removed from the meniscus surgery that sidelined him to begin the season, Carlisle's comments suggest that that Mavericks may look to manage his playing time Thursday, to some extent. Porzingis logged 34 minutes in Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Hawks, finishing with 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal.