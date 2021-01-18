Porzingis doesn't appear on the Mavericks' injury report for Monday's game against the Raptors, signaling that he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set.

Those planning on locking Porzingis into weekly lineups or using him in DFS contests will still want to verify his availability ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but the big man looks poised to suit up Monday, despite logging 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Bulls. After missing the Mavericks' first nine games of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a meniscus tear, Porzingis hasn't needed much time to ramp up since returning to the lineup last week. In his first three games, Porzingis has seen his minutes jump from 21 to 29 to 33.