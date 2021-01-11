Porzingis' (knee) 2020-21 debut will be put on hold after Monday's game between the Mavericks and Pelicans was postponed due to Dallas having fewer than the league-mandated eight players available, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While the Dallas roster has been gutted due to several players being ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols, the good news for the Maverick is that prior to the postponement, Porzingis had been cleared to take the floor for the first time since tearing his meniscus back in August. For now, the hope is that Porzingis could debut Wednesday in Charlotte, though it's possible that game could ultimately be postponed, as well.