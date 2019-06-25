Porzingis (knee) is expected to be offered a full five-year, $158 million maximum contract, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

It appears the Mavericks aren't interested in even entertaining the idea of Porzingis signing an offer sheet elsewhere after trading for him at last year's deadline. Prior to suffering a torn ACL, he was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 assists per game. If Porzingis finalizes the deal with Dallas, he and Luka Doncic will be forming one of the most exciting young duos in the league.