Porzingis tallied 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Bucks.

The 25-year-old has now posted two double-doubles in a row since missing two games with a sprained right wrist earlier this month. Porzingis played both games of a back-to-back set for the first time since Feb. 3-4, so it's possible the seventh-seeded Mavericks are letting him play out the rest of the season without restrictions. The fifth-year center has a real shot at being a difference-maker for fantasy managers the rest of the way.