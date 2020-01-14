Porzingis (knee) remains questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, but he's more likely to return Wednesday against Sacramento, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis has missed the last seven matchups due to right knee soreness, though he's closing in on a return. The team has yet to rule him out for Tuesday's clash, though according to MacMahon, Porzingis has a better chance of gaining clearance for the second half of the Mavericks' back-to-back Wednesday. Expect an update on the forward later in the day.