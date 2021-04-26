Porzingis (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Kings.
He was initially questionable, so this is a step in the wrong direction as the 10:00 PM ET tip approaches. At this juncture, Porzingis is likely to miss a second straight game, while fellow frontcourt mate Maxi Kleber is still considered questionable due to a bruised back.
