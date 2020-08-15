Porzingis (heel) has been named to the All-Bubble second team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis appeared in six of the Mavericks' eight seeding games, playing better than he did during the first portion of the regular season. In 36.2 minutes per game, he averaged 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks.