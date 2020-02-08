Porzingis (nose) chipped in with 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 119-118 loss at Washington.

Porzingis didn't miss any time after suffering a broken nose against the Grizzlies on Wednesday and while he couldn't match up what he had been doing of late, he still produced enough to retain decent fantasy value. The fact that he suited up despite the injury should be good news moving forward, as fantasy owners can keep Porzingis in their lineups across all formats even when he's dealing with this hiccup.