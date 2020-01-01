Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: No timeline for knee issue
Porzingis does not have a timetable for the knee soreness which caused him to miss Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Porzingis said after the game that he injured his knee during Sunday's game against the Lakers. He expected to be able to play Tuesday but wound up as a late scratch. The Mavericks next play Thursday against the Lakers.
