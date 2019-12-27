Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not listed on injury report
Porzingis (foot) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against Golden State.
Porzingis reportedly injured his left foot during Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, but his availability is no longer in question. The former first-round pick has been impressive of late, averaging 20.7 points and 12.1 boards over his last seven games.
