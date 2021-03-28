Porzingis is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Thunder.

The Mavs rested Porzingis for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, but all signs point to the star big man returning to the starting five Monday night. In eight games since the All-Star break, Porzingis has averaged 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.9 minutes.