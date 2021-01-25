Porzingis (knee) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Porzingis sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday due to injury management, but he'll return for Monday's contest. The 25-year-old has topped 20 points in each of his last four appearances, averaging 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds over 32.5 minutes per game during that time.
