Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not returning Friday
Porzingis (knee) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Porzingis was considered questionable on Friday's initial injury report, but he'll end up missing his 10th straight contest with the right knee issue. The 24-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Tuesday versus the Clippers. Maxi Kleber should remain in the starting lineup in the meantime.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Eyeing Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: More likely to return Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...