Porzingis (knee) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Porzingis was considered questionable on Friday's initial injury report, but he'll end up missing his 10th straight contest with the right knee issue. The 24-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Tuesday versus the Clippers. Maxi Kleber should remain in the starting lineup in the meantime.