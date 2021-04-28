Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

The big man was doubtful earlier in the day, so this appears to be a step in the right direction as he looks to return from a three-game absence. Over his last five healthy games, Porzingis averaged 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.