Porzingis (back) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sixers, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Porzingis moved from questionable to doubtful earlier in the day, and the team has now confirmed that he'll miss a third straight game as he deals with soreness in his lower back. Dwight Powell will likely be set for another start in Porzingis' place.

