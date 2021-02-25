Porzingis (back) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sixers, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Porzingis moved from questionable to doubtful earlier in the day, and the team has now confirmed that he'll miss a third straight game as he deals with soreness in his lower back. Dwight Powell will likely be set for another start in Porzingis' place.
