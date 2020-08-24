Porzingis (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavs still haven't released the results of Porzingis' MRI, but the fact that he's questionable to play Tuesday is a positive indication that he's not dealing with any serious damage. The big man was initially expected to play in Sunday's overtime victory before being scratched just before tip-off. In Game 3 on Friday, Porzingis posted 34 points and 13 rebounds in 38 minutes.