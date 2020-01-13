Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday
Porzingis (knee) will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis has a solid chance at playing in either Tuesday's game against Golden State or Wednesday's tilt with Sacramento but it's highly unlikely that he participates in both. His final status will depend on how well his injured knee responds to Monday's practice. Look for further updates on Porzingis' availability to come after shootaround Tuesday.
