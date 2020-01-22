Porzingis (knee) had 10 points (4-17 FG, 1-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.

Porzingis returned from a 10-game absence and while he came close to post a double-double, he looked rusty and out of sync with his shot. He should endure his normal workload Thursday at Portland, and Dallas will certainly need him to step it up considering Dwight Powell is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the Achilles injury he sustained against the Clippers.