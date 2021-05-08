Porzingis (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis is traveling with the team, which indicates he could still potentially return for Tuesday's tilt against the Grizzlies. The absence Sunday will mark his ninth game missed in the team's last ten games. It would certainly be advantageous for the big man to return prior to the regular season ending to get some reps before the playoffs commence.