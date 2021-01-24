Porzingis (knee) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The 25-year-old will sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday for injury management after putting up 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Spurs. Willie Cauley-Stein, James Johnson and Josh Green could see increased run for the Mavs. Porzingis should be back in action Monday versus the Nuggets.